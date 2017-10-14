The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Gilded Age Gala will include cocktails, a black-tie dinner, live and silent auctions, the exhibit preview, Gilded Age Redux by the Rowayton Arts Center, and a special presentation by Comedian Brian Grossi.

Mr. Grossi has performed at The New York Comedy Club, The Broadway Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline’s on Broadway and the world-famous Metropolitan Room, among others.