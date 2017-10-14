Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend with Tchaikovsky & Rimsky-Korsakov
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
October 14 at 8pm & October 15 at 3pm
Lidiya Yankovskaya, Guest Conductor
Stefan Jackiw, violin
Glinka Ruslan & Lyudmilla: Overture
Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 1 in E minor
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major
LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.
JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm
Tickets starting at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.
Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford
CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org
Opening Night Gala Dinner & Concert Saturday, October 14 th at the Palace Theatre Stamford Symphony kicks off the 2017-2018 Season, Our Next Maestro , in Black & White. The Prelude Gala honors Barbara Soroca for 39 years of service as CEO and President of Stamford Symphony. This elegant evening of cocktails, dinner and opening night concert will benefit Stamford Symphony and its education programs. Individual tickets and tables available. Please call Patron Services at 203.325.1407 x10 to learn more.
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:10 PM
Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 2033251407 x14
