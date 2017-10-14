Event calendar brought to you by
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations.
Stamford Museum and Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT
06903-4023
September 22 to October 29, 9 am-5 pm Monday-Saturday; Sunday 11 am-5 pm
Long before the era of the Syfy© channel, Xbox and video games, fans of science fiction and fantasy stories read novels and magazines illustrated by world renowned artists. In our Fall Exhibition, those alien landscapes, mystical creatures, and fantastical characters come alive. The art was inspired by myths, fairy tales, novels and pulp magazines including Amazing Stories, Weird Tales, and Wonder Stories. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see this collection of the greatest fantasy masterpieces of our time.
The illustrations are from the private collection of Stephen Korshak, who has had a life-long love of art and literature. His father, Erle Korshak, founded Shasta Publishers, which specialized in science fiction books. His collection reveals the evolution of fantasy illustration and traces the history of science fiction imagery from the pages of dime-store magazines to hardcover, library-quality books. SM&NC Members: Free | Non-Members: included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Thursday, 12 October, 2017
Friday, 13 October, 2017
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Sunday, 15 October, 2017
Monday, 16 October, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Scott Smith
Phone: 2039776538
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Sunday, 15 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Upcoming Events
Thursday, 12 October, 2017
From Page to Stage:Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection All Day
'Memories of Our Town' Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:00 PM
Opening Reception: The Great War And The United States Home Front 06:30 PM Friday, 13 October, 2017
From Page to Stage:Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection All Day
'Memories of Our Town' Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Thursday, 12 October, 2017
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:00 PM Sunday, 15 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Sunday, 05 November, 2017
Bi-Cultural Day School 10:00 AM Thursday, 16 November, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House All Day Thursday, 12 October, 2017
'Memories of Our Town' Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 13 October, 2017
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:00 PM Saturday, 11 November, 2017
Hunter Hayes Headlines Gala & Benefit Concert for Dana's Angels Research Trust 06:00 PM Sunday, 15 October, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House 02:00 PM
Saturday, 11 November, 2017
72nd Annual Jack Frost Bazaar 09:00 AM Sunday, 19 November, 2017
The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour Gala 08:00 PM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
Aligned w Source 'Heart Chakra' 10:30 AM Sunday, 22 October, 2017
Bonnie Byrne LeMay Art Reception 03:00 PM Monday, 23 October, 2017
Moments of Gratitude Anything Goes Open mic 07:00 PM Saturday, 28 October, 2017
aligned w/ source 'higher Frequencies' 10:30 AM Monday, 30 October, 2017
Moments of Gratitude Anything Goes Open mic 07:00 PM Tuesday, 31 October, 2017
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Pancake Breakfast at St. John's Lutheran 08:00 AM Sunday, 29 October, 2017
Ick Fest @ Overbrook 01:00 PM