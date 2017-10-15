Walk / 5K Run for Abilis

Registration is open for the Annual Walk / Run for Abilis that will be held at Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point) in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

The event includes a 5K run, a one-mile, accessible walk, family-friendly activities and food and is attended by individuals of all ages and abilities. There will be a Kid’s Activity Tent with arts & crafts and face-painting, a bouncy castle, a “Bubble Bus,” and a fire truck that children and parents can explore! The activities begin at 9:00 a.m. with the start of the 5K run and continues with the walk at 11:00 a.m.

The Walk / Run for Abilis brings together Abilis families, local business partners and community members to build awareness and raise critical funds for Abilis programs.

“This is the one community event we do every year in which all of our families and their children can participate,” said Abilis CEO/President Dennis W. Perry. “We all look forward to this special day in support of the local special needs community we serve.”

To sign up to run, walk, volunteer or donate please visit www.abilis.us/walk.