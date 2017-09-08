+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Family Overnight at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration

55 Coogan Blvd
 Mystic, CT 06355

Spend the night with us! Pack your sleeping bag and pillow for an overnight adventure starting Friday, September 8 at 7pm. Explore cool frogs, learn about amphibians in danger then enjoy a light snack before crashing next to your favorite indoor exhibit for the night. Advanced registration required. Spots fill fast, so reserve yours today! Visit MysticAquarium.org to learn more.

 

General Adult $65, General Child $55; Member Adult $55, Member Child $45

Friday, 08 September, 2017

Contact:

Stephanie Bramich

Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

