Family Overnight at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration
55 Coogan Blvd
Mystic, CT
06355
Spend the night with us! Pack your sleeping bag and pillow for an overnight adventure starting Friday, September 8 at 7pm. Explore cool frogs, learn about amphibians in danger then enjoy a light snack before crashing next to your favorite indoor exhibit for the night. Advanced registration required. Spots fill fast, so reserve yours today! Visit MysticAquarium.org to learn more.
General Adult $65, General Child $55; Member Adult $55, Member Child $45
Friday, 08 September, 2017
07:00 PM
Contact:
Stephanie Bramich
Phone: 8605725955
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
