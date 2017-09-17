+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Heroes Week at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration

55 Coogan Blvd
 Mystic, CT 06355

We’re celebrating the heroic deeds of our police, fire and emergency medical services personnel for an entire week starting Saturday, September 9. Show your badge at the admission booth and enjoy free general admission to enjoy a fun break out of uniform. Plus, immediate family members enjoy a special discounted rate! It’s just our way of saying ‘Thank you!’ Learn more at MysticAquarium.org.

 

Free for police, fire and emergency medical services personnel with badge; Discounted rate of $20.99/Adult, $15.99/youth, $13.99/Child available for immediate family members

Sunday, 17 September, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Stephanie Bramich

Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.