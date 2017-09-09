Diego Visits Mystic Aquarium

Diego is coming to the rescue on Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 1:45pm! Meet animal rescuer and star of Go Diego, Go! as he visits with Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic. Take you picture with the action hero then chat with some of the Aquarium’s animal rescue heroes. Take a peek inside the Rescue Clinic to see if you can spot some of the animals in our care then grab a backpack to decorate and use for your future adventures! The Diego meet & greet is available of a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss out. Learn more at MysticAquarium.org.

Free for Aquarium members and with admission