Run/Walk for the Penguins

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration

55 Coogan Blvd
 Mystic, CT 06355

Waddle you do to help the penguins? Put your best foot forward and run 5k, walk 2 miles or simply donate for the 11th Annual Run/Walk for the Penguins on Saturday, October 14. All race participants receive complimentary admission to the Aquarium on race day and can enjoy penguin photo ops, meet with penguin animal care specialists and Petey the Penguin. Then, pop into our Marine Theater to cheer on our penguins during a special race at 11:30am. Learn more at MysticAquarium.org.

 

Adult (run or walk) $35; Child (run or walk) $25 – prices increase on September 16

Saturday, 14 October, 2017

Contact:

Stephanie Bramich

Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit

