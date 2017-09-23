Murder Mystery Evening

Mystery fans: help solve a "murder" and win prizes while enjoying cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and dinner on Saturday, September 23, at the Norwalk Inn & Conference Center. Attendees can detect clues from scenes presented by professional actors, who will mingle with guests between scenes and answer questions.

Tickets are $75.00 per person and reservations are required -- 203-853-3373 or pcresearch17@gmail.com.

The benefit evening is sponsored by the Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer Committee. All proceeds will support the Early Detection Research Study for Pancreatic Cancer spearheaded by Dr. Richard Frank, director of clinical cancer research at the WCHN Biomedical Research Institute in Danbury and Norwalk Hospital's Whittingham Cancer Center.