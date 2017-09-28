Deconstructing 'Hamilton!' with Frank Rizzo

Though fans of the musical “Hamilton!” may be familiar with the song, "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)," they may not realize the ground work for the rebel victory at Yorktown was planned in the home of Joseph Webb, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, by George Washington and French General Rochambeau. On Thursday, September 28, 2017, Variety theater critic and Connecticut arts writer Frank Rizzo will give a lively multi-media presentation on the phenomenon that is “Hamilton!” at 6:30 p.m. at the Webb Barn at Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum. The free event will be preceded by a wine reception (by donation), at 6:00.

Created for those wishing a deeper understanding of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning blockbuster, Rizzo’s one-hour program will explain why the musical is not simply a landmark show but part of a zeitgeist that is affecting American education, politics and culture.

Rizzo will also deconstruct a song or two to demonstrate the brilliance of the musical work created by Lin Manual Miranda and his collaborators, as well as analyze how and why the show has already become a landmark musical. “‘Hamilton!’ has changed how we view musicals, as well as becoming part of the political and cultural conversation,” says Rizzo, who also writes for The Hartford Courant, Hartford and Connecticut magazines, American Theatre magazine and The New York Times.

Rizzo also teaches a “Hamilton!” class for University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College program and will teach a full undergraduate course on the topic next year at Quinnipiac University. He lectured on the show at the Mark Twain House earlier this year.