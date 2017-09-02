Event calendar brought to you by
Warren Ct Town Wide Tage Sale
Warren CT
Warren CT
Warren, CT
06754
Town of Warren Department of Parks & Recreation will hold their Third Annual Town Wide Town Tag Sale. Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm.Â Route maps showing the locations will be available Wednesday, August 30th.Â For additional information visit warrenct.org.
Come visit the Town of Warren and take advantage of the multiple tag sales around our town.
Saturday, 02 September, 2017
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Contact:
Mindy Pettit
Categories:
