Outdoor Adventures: Stream Hunters

From mayflies to salamanders, there is a hidden world beneath the rocks and leaves of the stream! Join SM&NC staff to explore Poorhouse Brook for the amphibians, macroinvertebrates, and fish that call it home. Please be prepared to walk in the stream; water shoes are recommended. For children ages 6 and older. Limited enrollment. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Please call 203.977.6521 to register. Members: $5 per person | Non-Members: $8 per person. . For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

