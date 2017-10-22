+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Gunsmoke Concert

St. Francis Episcopal Church

2810 Long Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903

The award winning CT multigenerational family band, presenting traditional Country Music, will be introducing a bit of the Grand Ole Opry in a 75-minute concert. Get ready to stamp your feet, clap your hands, enjoy lively music and delicious vittles!

 

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students.

Sunday, 22 October, 2017

Contact:

Claudia Bilotti

Phone: 203-258-0105
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

