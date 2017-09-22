Charles neville & Kahlif Neville

This father / son duo is a rare treat to witness, and an extraordinary event in the intimate space of The Buttonwood Tree.

Charles Neville: A ride on St. Charles Avenue trolley in New Orleans early in the morning may catch Charles Neville in his favorite location practicing T’ai Chi. The Neville Brother most known for his pursuit of Eastern spiritual knowledge is also the family’s keeper of the horn. His brothers affectionately refer to him as “The Horn Man.” His saxophone won him a Grammy in 1989 for his haunting rendition of “Healing Chant” on the Yellow Moon CD. But the instrument’s history goes way back for this artist with five decades of musical experience, long predating the formation of the family band in 1977.