Renowned jazz pianist / composer Laszlo Gardony celebrates the release of his new solo disk, “Serious Play” (Sunnyside Records) with a solo piano concert. Always inspiring, uniquely original and soulful, Gardony’s rare solo piano appearance is not to be missed!

Gardony has performed in 27 countries and has released twelve albums. Dave Brubeck called him a “great pianist” and JazzTimes “a formidable improviser who lives in the moment.” He is a graduate of the Bela Bartok Conservatory, the ELTE Science University (in his native Hungary) and Berklee College of Music.

In 1987, Gardony won first prize at the Great American Jazz Piano Competition.

The most recent recognition in Gardony’s critically acclaimed performing and recording career, is that the Boston Globe selected his 2015 CD: Life in Real Time (Sunnyside) as one of the 10 Best Jazz Albums of 2015.

A long-time professor of Piano at Berklee, he leads his trio of fifteen years with bassist John Lockwood and drummer Yoron Israel, as well as his quartet with multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Stan Strickland and his sextet with the addition of saxophone luminaries, Bill Pierce and Don Braden.

Signed to Sunnyside Records, Gardony has been recording for 27 years. On his early recordings for the Antilles label, he collaborated with such musicians as Dave Holland and Miroslav Vitous and Bob Moses.

As a leader, Gardony has performed at major festival around the world as well as at premier New York clubs such as the Blue Note and Birdland. As a sideman he toured and recorded with Yoron Israel’s “High Standards,” Matt Glaser’s “Wayfaring Strangers,” and David “Fathead” Newman. He has also performed with the Boston Pops and the Utah Symphony.