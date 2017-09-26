Event calendar brought to you by
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Inspiration in Oils,” featuring the stunning New York- and Cape Cod-inspired oil paintings of artist, Lois Fisher. Her exhibit runs September 1 – 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633.
www.gearygallery.com
Tuesday, 26 September, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 12 September, 2017
Wednesday, 13 September, 2017
Thursday, 14 September, 2017
Friday, 15 September, 2017
Saturday, 16 September, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
