Fall Family Fun at the Hill-Stead Museum

All Day10am – 4pm

Tour the museum at your leisure, plus live show tunes on the Steinway 1 – 4pm.

Eat gourmet food! Culteavo is serving family-friendly food,

hot cider, cocoa, coffee & tea at The Tea Room at Hill-Stead.

Be a pumpkin Picasso! Paint a FREE pumpkin / one per child.

Visit the Clatter Ridge sheep.

Shop for toys, books and gifts at the Museum Shop.

Play costume dress-up in the Education Station.

11am – 2pm Activities



Hay wagon rides Face painting Haystack treasure hunt

Live music by Essex Corinthian Jazz Band Touch a fire truck and tractor



Admission



Family/Grandparent Museum Members and above: Adults are FREE; Children $5

Non-Members: Adults $15; Children $10



Special Exhibition Guided Tours of From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection will also be available.



Visit hillstead.org for information on tours and upcoming programs.