Fall Home School Day: Animal Classification (ages 5-10)

Discover how scientists group animals as we explore the world of our five vertebrate classes: fish, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. Meet some live animals, explore artifacts, discover how to identify common local reptiles and amphibians, and create your own animal to place in one of these classes. Limited enrollment to ensure a quality small-group experience. No charge for teachers/ chaperones and non-participating siblings. A group lunch will allow for home schoolers to meet each other and exchange ideas. For information or to register, please contact Devan Shulby at dshulby@stamfordmuseum.org. Members: $15/child | Non-Members: $15/child.

