Open Studios 2017 - Loft Artists Association Annual Event

LOFT ARTISTS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES

“OPEN STUDIOS 2017”

ANNUAL EVENT

Friday November 3, 6 - 9 PM

Saturday November 4, 12 – 5 PM

Sunday November 5, 12 - 5 PM

Stamford, CT –August 1, 2017– The Loft Artists Association celebrates another event-filled year of “art-meets-life” in the South End with “Open Studios 2017” at 575 Pacific St. in Stamford on Friday November 3, 6 to 9 PM, Saturday November 4, 12 to 5 PM and Sunday November 5, 12 to 5 PM.

“Our annual weekend-long Open Studios highlights the LAA’s creativity and brings opportunities for the entire community to experience professional artists working in their studios and exhibiting artwork in state-of-the-art galleries,” co-executive director, Mark Macrides says. “This annual event brings collectors, dealers and over 30 diverse artists together in a collaborative way that differs from the typical gallery experience.”

The Loft Artists pioneered the South End of Stamford, initially setting up an artist’s colony in the former Yale & Towne Factory. They produced artistic happenings, musical performances, tours and lectures that continue to attract thousands of people from the tri-state area. The LAA’s educational mission includes workshops and classes, artistic demonstrations and other events available for the community to see the creative process first hand. Now in their 39th year, the Lofts Artists continue this great tradition by once again inviting the public to Open Studios 2017, one of Stamford’s premier art experiences.

The Loft Artists Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to building connections within Fairfield County’s visual arts community and introducing the general public to artists and their work. Their grassroots events have been recognized by funding agencies, including the Connecticut Commission on the Arts, corporate and private sponsors, the City of Stamford and by visitors who return year after year.

Admission and parking are free. (A donation is suggested.) Handicapped access is available by appointment. For directions and more information visit loftartists.com or call 203-247-2027. Supported by The City Arts Partnership Program – City of Stamford, David Martin, Mayor. Sponsored in part by Louis J. Kuriansky Foundation, Bob and Pat Phillips, and Wagner Instruments. ###