Event calendar brought to you by
111th Emmanuel Family Fair
Emmanuel Church
285 Lyons Plain Road
Weston, CT
06883
USA
A Weston Tradition & Day of Family Fun!
Jewelry - Toys - "Collectibles" - Furniture - Art - Country Kitchen - Ice Cream & Popcorn - Snack Bar - Silent Auction - Quilt Show - Music by VOODOO CARNIVAL - Old Fashioned Games - Pony Rides - Petting Zoo - Bouncy Obstacle Course - Cemetery Tours and More...
Saturday, 16 September, 2017
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 14 September, 2017
Highland Fling Scotch Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM Wednesday, 13 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM Friday, 15 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM Thursday, 14 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM Saturday, 16 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM Thursday, 28 September, 2017
Deconstructing 'Hamilton!' with Frank Rizzo 06:00 PM Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Harvest Jam 01:00 PM Sunday, 17 September, 2017
JCC Open House & Family Fun Day 02:00 AM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
6th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 Presented by WABC-TV All Day Saturday, 23 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM
Friday, 06 October, 2017
SM&NC's Oktoberfest on the Meadow 07:00 PM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
Peter Max Retrospective – The Collected Works 1960-2017 06:00 PM Sunday, 22 October, 2017
Peter Max Retrospective – The Collected Works 1960-2017 06:00 PM Saturday, 16 September, 2017
111th Emmanuel Family Fair 11:00 AM Friday, 03 November, 2017
Open Studios 2017 - Loft Artists Association Annual Event 06:00 PM Saturday, 04 November, 2017
Open Studios 2017 - Loft Artists Association Annual Event 12:00 PM Sunday, 05 November, 2017
Open Studios 2017 - Loft Artists Association Annual Event 12:00 PM Wednesday, 13 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM Thursday, 14 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM Friday, 15 September, 2017
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM