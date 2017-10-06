The Stamford Museum & Nature Center is the perfect place to celebrate Oktoberfest! Invite friends after work for a casual and fun night outdoors on the Meadow to celebrate the beginning of the crisp fall season.

The SM&NC’s Oktoberfest on the Meadow features authentic German fare, German beers, seasonal brews from local breweries, and a fun S’mores bar over open fire pits. Music provided by our DJ keeps the party rocking all evening. (Adults only, please, and guests in lederhosen and dirndls are most welcome!)

This favorite fall event has sold out every year, so purchase your tickets today – and save! Advance discount tickets: $70 (through Sept. 21). Regular priced ticket: $85. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 203.977.6536 or visit www.stamfordmuseum.org/oktoberfest2017.

All proceeds support the SM&NC's mission and programs. We thank our sponsors Reckson and Alpenhaus Restaurant for their support.

