October 14 & 15,11 am to 3 pm each day.

Celebrate the fall season with family and friends at our annual Harvest Festival Weekend. Enjoy apple cider demonstrations, a scarecrow contest, hay bale climb and fun activities for the whole family! Wear a costume and participate in the costume parade each day. We're also delighted to welcome back our Colonial Militia re-enactors from the 5th Connecticut Regiment. Other activities include farm animal demonstrations, live music with Jay and Ray, face-painting, storytelling with Ms. Karen, and children's crafts.

As in years past, there will be an assortment of locally popular food trucks with food for sale. Tickets for our hayrides and apple slingshot will be available for purchase, and the Museum Galleries will be open with the Illustrations of Imaginative Literature: The Korskak Collection exhibition. DAILY ADMISSION FEES: Members: $5/person | Non-Members: $10/person. Director's Circle & Family Plus Members and all children 3 & under are free. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.