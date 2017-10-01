US Day 2017 and MarcUS for Change 5K

The Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) and MarcUS for Change present US Day 2017 and the 5th annual MarcUS for Change 5k Walk & Run at Mill River Park on October 1st. In addition to the 5K, this celebration includes kids crafts and games provided by various community organizations, animals from the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, food trucks, free carousel rides, and a Multicultural Parade led by Mayor David Martin and his Multicultural Council.