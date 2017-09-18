An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren

It’s a night of hits with rock & roll maverick Todd Rundgren! The iconic songwriter, recording artist, producer and innovator is best known for his rock classic “I Saw the Light,” the ballads “Hello, It’s Me,” “Can We Still Be Friends,” and novelty song “Bang on the Drum All Day” among many others. Now, Rundgren returns to the Playhouse in an exciting and unpredictable evening! The night showcases his unparalleled talent as a musician, songwriter, mega- producer and recording artist. Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music.Todd Rundgren released his latest album ‘White Knight’ this past June. The record features an illustrious cast of guest stars that spans genres and generations: Robyn, Trent Reznor, Daryl Hall, Donald Fagen, Dam-Funk, Joe Walsh and Bettye LaVette among them. ‘White Knight’ has been deemed “a testament to Rundgren’s individuality in an industry that demands artists choose a lane and stay in it” by Pitchfork and “a reminder that one of rock’s greats has never really gone away” by the Wall Street Journal.

Todd Rundgren released his latest album ‘White Knight’ this past June. The record features an illustrious cast of guest stars that spans genres and generations: Robyn, Trent Reznor, Daryl Hall, Donald Fagen, Dam-Funk, Joe Walsh and Bettye LaVette among them. ‘White Knight’ has been deemed “a testament to Rundgren’s individuality in an industry that demands artists choose a lane and stay in it” by Pitchfork and “a reminder that one of rock’s greats has never really gone away” by the Wall Street Journal.