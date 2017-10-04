Wednesdays @ Whitby School

Looking for a way to get to know Whitby School even better? Join us for a coffee and good conversation at one of our upcoming Wednesdays at Whitby events this fall. All events begin at 9:30 a.m.



This series is an informal opportunity to see how our student-driven program inspires children 18 months-Grade 8 to think ask big questions, take action beyond the classroom, and masterfully prepares students to excel in high school, college and the future workforce.



Event Dates: October 4, October 11, October 18, October 25, November 1, November 8, November 15, December 6​



>> Click Here to Register for our Wednesdays at Whitby Series <<​



About Whitby School



Whitby students grow to be empathetic leaders who bring out the best in themselves and others. Student, parents and teachers at Whitby are proud to share their multiple cultures, experiences, and languages with one another. We know what matters most is open-mindedness, compassion, resilience, and the impact we as individuals, have together on the community.



At Whitby, students ask big questions and take ownership of their learning along the way. Students are creative, hands-on learners who dig for "the why" by asking many questions and owning their education. They show us the path to their success through academics and cocurriculars, and teachers keep their curiosity alive.



As the first school in America to combine IB and Montessori within an early education program, and the longest running Montessori school in the United States, Whitby's educational approach is a response to what the world needs now more than ever. Whitby amplifies traditional subjects to make learning more meaningful for students, and intentionally connects different disciplines as a way to elevate learning to a more conceptual level. As a result, students excel and enjoy the process along the way.