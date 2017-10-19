Mead School Open House

Founded in 1969, The Mead School serves Infants, Toddlers, Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten - Grade 8 students. The school's mission is to inspire and challenge students to achieve deep learning and become independent, creative thinkers. Cognitive and developmental research shows that individualized, experiential learning provides the most rewarding education for children and provides the foundation for our instruction.

Mead teachers utilize a robust curriculum of academics and the arts to develop children both intellectually and emotionally. Our 6:1 student:teacher ratio enables faculty to more directly engage each student’s senses, and their passion for discovery and learning. Mead's approach enables students to gain deeper understanding and more meaningful learning while building mastery across all academic subjects. Teachers consistently provide learning opportunities and feedback fine-tuned to the needs of each child, nurturing and challenging students academically, socially and emotionally. Open House Dates: October 19, 2017 & November 2, 2017. For information and/or to schedule tour of the school, contact Oriana Laflamme, Director of Admissions at (203) 595-9500, ext. 46. For The Early Learning Centers, contact Aneceia Forbes, Early Learning Centers Coordinator at (203) 595-0708, ext. 24.