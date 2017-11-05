Bi-Cultural Day School is a pre-K through grade 8 Jewish community day school committed to excellence and innovation in general and Jewish studies, technology, the arts, sports and extra curricular programming. Located on 13 scenic acres in North Stamford, the school has an enrollment of 320.

Recognizing that each child learns differently, Bi-Cultural offers a comprehensive child-centered program in which specially trained, award-winning faculty and staff provide individualized support and differentiated instruction to meet varied learning styles, interests and needs.

In an early childhood program based on play, children happily grow intellectually, socially and emotionally, each at his or her own pace and based on his or her unique interests and abilities. A coding curriculum begins in the earliest grades. An integrated STEAM curriculum (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) prepares students for the future. Imaginations soar in the school's Maker Space, where 3-D printers and other high-tech gadgetry stimulate students to invent, experiment, design and create as they work individually and in teams.

Jewish history, tradition and values are woven throughout the academic framework, with Hebrew language integrated from the earliest grades. Character building is emphasized, creating young leaders of integrity who are confident, proud of their heritage, deeply knowledgeable and connected to Israel. Bi-Cultural celebrates the diversity of the Jewish community, welcoming families from across the Jewish spectrum, while guided by Modern Orthodoxy.

Engaging extra-curricular activities—

focusing on sports, technology, theater, fine arts and more — round out the Bi-Cultural Day School program.