Emergency Cat & Kitten Adoption Event

Stratford Animal Control is overflowing with cats and kittens. Adoption fees for juvenile & adult cats will be waived for qualified applicants. All juvenile & adult cats have been spayed/neutered, tested for disease, vaccinated & microchipped.
To expedite the adoption process please arrive with the following:
1. Completed Adoption Application
Adoption Application and Policy: http://www.townofstratford.com/content/39832/39846/39848/39862.aspx
2. Proof of home ownership (Tax Bill, Mortgage statement or deed)
or
3. Lease stating you can have a pet or a NOTARIZED letterfrom your landlord stating you can have a pet
4. Veterinarian records for your current pet
Priority will be given to qualified applicants with all their paperwork in order.
