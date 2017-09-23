Emergency Cat & Kitten Adoption Event



Stratford Animal Control is overflowing with cats and kittens. Adoption fees for juvenile & adult cats will be waived for qualified applicants. All juvenile & adult cats have been spayed/neutered, tested for disease, vaccinated & microchipped.

To expedite the adoption process please arrive with the following:

1. Completed Adoption Application

Adoption Application and Policy: http://www.townofstratford.com/content/39832/39846/39848/39862.aspx

2. Proof of home ownership (Tax Bill, Mortgage statement or deed)

or

3. Lease stating you can have a pet or a NOTARIZED letterfrom your landlord stating you can have a pet

4. Veterinarian records for your current pet

Priority will be given to qualified applicants with all their paperwork in order.