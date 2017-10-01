Sweat It Out For A Cause! Zumba Fundraiser

Are you Ready to Zumba?

Grab your water bottle, a towel and your friends and get

Ready to Empower women who need it most!

Join Ready to Empower “a 501c3 tax-exempt organization dedicated to supporting women living in poverty by cultivating leaders within their communities in an effort to restore hope and foster self-reliance” and Zumba instructors Sandra Menéndez, Tristan Anthony, and Lesley Ulloa, in leading the "Sweat It Out For A Cause fundraiser"

Registration starts at 10:30 AM and dancing begins at 11:00 AM.

There will be dancing, shaking, raffle prizes, giveaways and more! Our past events were a great success attracting over 200 participants, and we hope to expand upon that with your help! “There are so many women in need, and we hope that fundraisers like these will help us to expand our reach to empower women.”Amanda Ready, Founder of Ready To Empower

All Proceeds from each ticket sold go directly to women in Ready to Empower’s programs to provide jobs, mental health counseling, educational classes and food for their families. One $25 ticket, will provide a job opportunity to a woman for one month as well as food for her family. For an additional donation we can offer more women job opportunities, mental health care support, educational classes, hygiene products and food for families.

Click to get your ticket and be a sponsor today by clicking here www.rtezumba2017.eventbrite.com or go to www.readytoempower.com

Can't make it but still want to donate ? click link to donate now https://readytoempower.com/donate/





