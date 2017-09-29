Pirates, saucy sea maidens and scallywags await at “Murder Amongst The Mateys,” a murder mystery cocktail party to benefit the Housatonic Museum of Art.

Held on Friday, September 29th from 7:30pm – 10pm at Uncle Buck's Fish Bowl and Grill at Bass Pro Shop, tickets are on sale now and cost $50 per person. This event is expected to sell-out, with more than 150 revelers attending. For tickets, visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org or call (203) 332-5052. Ages 21 and older only.

Guests will enjoy pirates, music, and plenty of rum, as well as a chance to purchase keys to treasure chests filled with plunder. One guest will end up in Davy Jones’ Locker, leaving the remaining partygoers to solve the mystery and decide who will walk the plank.

“Murder Amongst The Mateys” celebrates the legends of Captain Kidd having buried treasure in our area, and is connected to our current exhibit, “Scrolls” by Joe Zucker,” said Robbin Zella, the museum’s executive director. “This will be the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds supporting museum programming and the collection; we encourage everyone to come out and join in the fun.”

The evening includes ice-cold rum inspired cocktails, pirate-themed hor d'oeuvres and our signature drink, Mermaid’s Kiss, created byUncle Buck’s. Guests will enjoy mingling with other buccaneers and solving the whodunit mystery. You will have a chance to purchase the keys to two treasures chests filled with plunder as well as raffle for a “Trunk of Grog and Spirits.” The revelry takes place at Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl and Grill at the Bass Pro Shops, located at 1 Bass Pro Drive in Bridgeport, CT.

The museum would like to thank the committee of dedicated community volunteers and the generous sponsors who are making this evening possible, in part, by Phoenix Realty and Chemwerth Inc.