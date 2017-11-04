Stamford Symphony Weekend with Beethoven, Ravel & Stravinsky

November 4 at 8pm & November 5 at 3pm

Guest Conductor: Daniel Hege

Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major

Orion Weiss, piano

Ravel Le Tombeau de Couperin

Stravinsky Firebird: Suite (1919)

LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets starting at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.