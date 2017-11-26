Acclaimed drummer and son of Led Zeppelin’s iconic drummer, John Bonham, Jason Bonham performs with his band “Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.” Encompassing hits from the iconic band’s entire career, including albums Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti, the concert event celebrates the life and music of his father. Jason Bonham has toured/recorded/collaborated with a wide range of legendary musicians throughout his career including, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Queen, Meat Loaf, Ted Nugent, AC/DC, Page, Paul Rogers, Slash, Jeff Beck, The Healing Sixes and many more. Jason also created In the Name of My Father – The Zepset CD, a solo project with proceeds donated to charity. Aside from Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Bonham currently plays with Sammy Hagar’s supergroup The Circle, which also features former Van Halen bassist, Michael Anthony, and Vic Johnson.