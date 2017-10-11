Pain Management: Combating Chronic Pain, a Community Education program with Dr. Joseph Hung
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road Stamford, CT06902 USA
Join us for a FREE lecture!
Chronic pain therapies typically include rehabilitation, prescription medications, and interventional / surgical options. However, treatment of chronic pain conditions including osteoarthritis, spine pain, and sports injuries is often challenging and met with various frustrations.
Join us to learn how to improve upon current pain management strategies and suggestions for alternatives.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.