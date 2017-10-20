Outdoor Adventures: Heckscher Farm Evening Tour

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Ever wonder what the animals do when the farmers go home? Join us for a special after-hours tour of Heckscher Farm and visit with some of your favorite animals after the gates close. We'll go in-pasture with our goats, see where the horses and sheep sleep, give a treat to our llamas, and more. We'll end our tour with a cup of hot, local apple cider! Recommended for 4 and up. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
