Outdoor Adventures: Heckscher Farm Evening Tour

Ever wonder what the animals do when the farmers go home? Join us for a special after-hours tour of Heckscher Farm and visit with some of your favorite animals after the gates close. We'll go in-pasture with our goats, see where the horses and sheep sleep, give a treat to our llamas, and more. We'll end our tour with a cup of hot, local apple cider! Recommended for 4 and up. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

