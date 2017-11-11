Hunter Hayes Headlines Gala & Benefit Concert for Dana's Angels Research Trust

Five-time Grammy nominee, CMA Award Winner for New Artist of the Year in 2012 and the People's Choice Award for Favorite Male Country Artist in 2015, Hunter Hayes is bringing his incredible talent and energy to headline the Dana’s Angels Research Trust Gala Benefit and Concert at the Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut, on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Tickets available online at palacestamford.org or by calling the Palace Theatre Box Office at 203-325-4466. Gala tickets are available at dartconcerts.org or danasangels.org. All proceeds benefit Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART).

The DART Gala will kick off with an elegant cocktail reception, featuring a Rao’s pasta bar, with silent and live auctions. Gala Reception/Concert tickets start at $350 and will be available by invitation and online at www.DanasAngels.org. Concert-only tickets start at $45 and are available to the public through the Stamford Center for the Arts Box Office at www.PalaceStamford.org or by calling 203-325-4466.

Dana’s Angels Research Trust is a non-profit organization that funds research for a rare disease, Niemann-Pick type C (NPC), a fatal, cholesterol storage disease affecting children. Two of the Marella’s four children, Dana and Andrew, were/are afflicted with NPC. Most children who suffer from NPC die in their early teens, but DART has helped change that fate. As an all-volunteer organization, over 95 percent of the funds expended are channeled directly into supporting pivotal NPC research; research that may also help millions of people suffering from HIV/Aids, Ebola, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders that appear to be related to cholesterol.