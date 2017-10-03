Lecture: True Treasure Tales & Legends of Bridgeport

A lecture entitled “True Treasure Tales & Legends of Bridgeport” will take place at the Housatonic Museum of Art on Tuesday, October 3rd at 7pm.

Presented by award-winning author and historian Michael Bielawa, audience members will be astonished by tales of the shocking criminal underbelly of Connecticut’s largest city. From pirates to gangsters to a forgotten treasure map, Michael Bielawa will share his original research highlighting some of Bridgeport's mysterious lost caches!

Bielawa is an authority on New England legends and folklore, and the lecture coincides with the museum’s current exhibition, Scrolls by Joe Zucker. The exhibit displays beautifully crafted, double-sided paintings meant to simultaneously resemble sails and pirate scrolls. Monumental works of frigates, sails and Jolly Roger flags surround exhibit-goers, and remains on view through December 1st.

The lecture will take place in the museum’s Burt Chernow Galleries, located on the campus of Housatonic Community College, 900 Lafayette Blvd, Bridgeport, CT. For more information visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org or call (203) 332-5052.