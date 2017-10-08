+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran

St John's Lutheran Church

884 Newfield Ave
 Stamford, CT 06905

Come enjoy a fun afternoon hanging out at the pumpkin patch!

You can also purchase pumpkins and support many local organizations: all earnings are distributed to Building One Community, Pacific House, and Midnight Run.

Extended hours on the weekend: 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Sunday, 08 October, 2017

Contact:

Rev. Duane Pederson

Phone: 203-322-0066
Website: Click to Visit

