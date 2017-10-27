Event calendar brought to you by
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran
Come enjoy a fun afternoon hanging out at the pumpkin patch!
You can also purchase pumpkins and support many local organizations: all earnings are distributed to Building One Community, Pacific House, and Midnight Run.
Extended hours on the weekend: 10 am to 6:30 pm.
Friday, 27 October, 2017
03:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Thursday, 26 October, 2017
Friday, 27 October, 2017
Saturday, 28 October, 2017
Sunday, 29 October, 2017
Monday, 30 October, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Rev. Duane Pederson
Phone: 203-322-0066
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
