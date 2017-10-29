Trick or Treat on Heckscher Farm

Don your Halloween costume and head up to Heckscher Farm to trick or treat with your favorite farm friends! Follow the paths to find the "trick or treat" stations located around Heckscher Farm. There will be toys or candy at each station as well as nut-free options. Please bring your own bag or bucket for all the spooky treats!

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.