Pancake Breakfast at St. John's Lutheran

Please join us for the St. John's Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, October 14th, from 8 to 11:30 am! Come and enjoy great fellowship, pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee.

Tickets cost $6. All proceeds will help offset costs for the youth who are travelling to Houston for the ELCA Youth Gathering during the summer of 2018. Please call 203-984-8480 for more information.