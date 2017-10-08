Near and Far Storytellers Traditional Tales and more!

This is a program of storytelling featuring an open mic opportunity for anyone in the audience during the first half with headliners for the second half.

Jennifer Munro is a dynamic storyteller, Jennifer’s original stories are populated with memorable characters that spring vividly to life. Delivered with a masterful sense of timing, her carefully crafted tales take the listener on a roller coaster ride of emotions that elicits both laughter and tears. “A good storyteller,” wrote Syd Lieberman of her work, “should move you emotionally and be able to transport you to another time and place. Jennifer’s stories do just that.” Jennifer has performed at festivals across the nation, most notably as a feature teller at the National Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, at the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival in Utah, at the University of San Diego Adult Storytelling Concert series, at the Connecticut Storytelling Festival, and at the Cape Girardeau Storytelling Festival in Missouri. She has produced two awarding winning CDs. The online magazine Storytelling World selected the story “Aunty Lily” from Relatives and their Body Parts as a winner in the category of Stories for Adult Listeners. Her CD Beginnings, a collection of hilarious and touching stories about giving birth, was also a winner in the same category. A collection of her short stories entitled Aunty Lily and Other Delightfully Perverse Stories was published by Parkhurst Brothers in 2016. She also teaches a graduate course, Storytelling in Education, at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

Jim Harriman: Jim is a retired professional dabbler, who once was a middle school language arts teacher. Besides being a parent and grandfather, he is a storyteller, writer, story coach, actor, director, playwright, and literacy workshop leader. Many of his stories are about the fascinating characters, both real and imagined, who he has met over the years. Many of the plays he has written are about unlikely friendships and interconnectedness.

Jim has been an active member of the Connecticut Storytelling Center for nearly thirty years. Basically, he loves a good story, whether he’s telling it or listening to one of the vast number of excellent tellers around us.

Carolyn Stearns: Carolyn Stearns Connecticut Storyteller is also a public service announcer. Her voice is heard at many New England venues including Cowboy Mounted Shooting, The New England Donkey and Mule Club shows regularly schedule Carolyn Stearns as announcer, as does the Guilford Fair. The Lippitt Morgan Horse Show in Tunbridge, VT. and Connecticut’s Brooklyn Fair have used announcing services.

Carolyn’s official website: http://www.carolynstearnsstoryteller.com/

Their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/speakupstory/about/?ref=page_internal

Jennifer’s website