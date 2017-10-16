Moments of Gratitude Anything Goes Open mic

Bios for hosts

Zillawatt

Zillawatt is a three piece instrumental funk fusion band recently transplanted in central CT. The trio has been playing music together in different projects for over six years and is now bringing their unique blend of funk, soul, and jazz grooves to bear on the tri-state area.

Zillawatt on Facebook

Members:

Blake Ford: Guitar

Nate Lawson: Drums

Connor Oyster: Bass

Nora Canby

Nora Canby is a Wesleyan junior hailing from Los Angeles, California. She’s a passionate playwright, composer, and teacher who believes art has the power to bring communities together. A community organizer, Nora is thrilled to be a part of the Buttonwood Tree’s Anything Goes Open Mics, where the performing arts flourish in all their weird and wonderful forms.

Ashley Hamel

A popular staple of the Middletown Arts scene, Ashley Hamel is a multi-talented singer-songwriter, improv comedian, and wizard rockstar (Harry Potter fan music). With a background in theatre and improv comedy, Ashley delivers audience-centric performances that entertain and aim to connect with the deepest parts of ourselves.