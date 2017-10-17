Tweet Sound Healing

The Buttonwood Tree 605 Main Street

Middletown , CT 06457

USA

Every third Tuesday, Crystal Bowl Sound Healing is held at 7:30pm! Hosted by Lou Sorrentino, sound healing combines psychological therapies with music to heal the body. With instruments such as Crystal Bowls crafted for perfect resonance, Lou restores energy flows to their proper states and bring peace to our bodies.

07:30 PM - 08:30 PM Contact: Anne Marie



Phone: (860)347-4957



Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.