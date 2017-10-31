Intentional & Empowering Yoga

The Inverted Tree Yogi is rooted in the belief that both in yoga and in our daily lives we benefit by moving our roots, gaining new perspectives and nourishing that which is essential to us.

Theresa Govert is a yoga instructor and feminist activist based out of East Haddam, CT. She is a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) with Yoga Alliance and is insured with Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. She has studied and practiced meditation and yoga in the USA and Southern Africa and completed her 200 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, India at Rishikesh Yog Peeth. Along with group classes and individual sessions, Theresa leads workshops bringing together yoga, feminism & activism and yoga hikes.