Event calendar brought to you by
The Waterview
215 Roosevelt Drive
Monroe,
06468
USA
St Joseph High School in Trumbull, CT strives to be the state's premier Catholic, College Prep School.
The Maroon & Gold Gala celebrates the school's strong community and desire to grow greater each day. It is a special evening of Cocktails, Dinner & Dancing along with Live & Silent Auctions.
The Gala will be held on Saturday,
November 18, 2017 at 6: at the 30PM in Monroe, CT. All proceeds benefit the St Joseph High School Scholarship Fund. Waterview
For Sponsorships, advertising and tickets please visit sjcadets.org/gala or contact Dawn
at Handwerker @sjcadets.org. dhandwerker
Saturday, 18 November, 2017
06:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Contact:
Dawn Handwerker
Phone: 2033789378
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Sunday, 15 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Sunday, 05 November, 2017
Bi-Cultural Day School 10:00 AM Thursday, 16 November, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House All Day Sunday, 22 October, 2017
Bonnie Byrne LeMay Art Reception 03:00 PM Saturday, 11 November, 2017
72nd Annual Jack Frost Bazaar 09:00 AM
Hunter Hayes Headlines Gala & Benefit Concert for Dana's Angels Research Trust 06:00 PM Sunday, 15 October, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House 02:00 PM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
6th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 Presented by WABC-TV All Day Friday, 10 November, 2017
Family Focus: Dogs, Doughnuts & Doughboys 11:00 AM Thursday, 19 October, 2017
Mead School Open House All Day
Saturday, 18 November, 2017
Maroon & Gold Gala 06:30 PM Saturday, 11 November, 2017
72nd Annual Jack Frost Bazaar 09:00 AM Sunday, 19 November, 2017
The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour Gala 08:00 PM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
Aligned w Source 'Heart Chakra' 10:30 AM Sunday, 22 October, 2017
Bonnie Byrne LeMay Art Reception 03:00 PM Monday, 23 October, 2017
Moments of Gratitude Anything Goes Open mic 07:00 PM Saturday, 28 October, 2017
aligned w/ source 'higher Frequencies' 10:30 AM Monday, 30 October, 2017
Moments of Gratitude Anything Goes Open mic 07:00 PM Tuesday, 31 October, 2017
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Sunday, 29 October, 2017
Ick Fest @ Overbrook 01:00 PM