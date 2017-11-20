"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special Collections of rare books, manuscripts, and archives on view in the Reading Room and Perkin Gallery. This exhibition considers the question, "What can we do?" posed by those at home during the Great War, and features a selection of books, maps, military diagrams, pamphlets, and propaganda posters from Pequot Library's Special Collections. Visitors will discover and learn more about a variety of patriotic civilian efforts that took place on the American home front after the United States entered WWl in 1917. Exhibition runs through December 3, 2017.

Related public programming has been developed in conjunction with the exhibition and includes:

Pequot Presents: The Great War in Film begins on Wednesday, October 25 with A Farewell to Arms, followed by Sergeant York on November 1, and War Horse on November 8, all films are free and begin at 3:30 p.m. Join Library docents for a brief and informal tour of the exhibition at 3:00 p.m. each Wednesday before the movie.

On Friday November 3 at 11:00 a.m. look, listen, and learn during Fantastic Finds: The Lighter Draw of Politics with American cartoonist and illustrator Sean Kelly as he takes a closer look at WWl political cartoons from Pequot Library's Special Collections of materials from the Great War era.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115.

