Balanced and Barefoot: An Evening with Angela Hanscom

With the ever-increasing presence of technology, today's children often do not get the same outdoor, unrestricted play experiences that many of us remember from our youth. Pediatric Occupational Therapist Angela Hanscom, founder of TimberNook, will share the many reasons why this "rough and tumble" nature play is so vital for kids, even from a young age, and how the lack of outdoor play directly correlates with challenges in overall sensory and motor development in children.

Join us for this informative evening with Ms. Hanscom, whose nature-based TimberNook organization has received international acclaim and whose tenets we share at the SM&NC's Art, Nature, & Me Preschool. Refreshments will be served and limited copies of her book, Balanced and Barefoot, will be available for sale at the event.

Members & Non-Members: Suggested donation $10. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

