From the White House to the Kennedy Center to the United Nations and beyond, the Eric Mintel Quartet has been thrilling audience of all ages with their electrifying Jazz for over 25 years. Come seem them live November 30th when they kick off the holiday season with a Charlie Brown Christmas Special. Playing the music of Vince Guaraldi for the Charlie Brown cartoon, and some original tunes. Featuring Eric Mintel on piano, Nelson Hill on saxophone, Jack Hegyi on flute and Dave Mohn on drums. Reservations are suggested.