Michael Wagner Solo Exhibition 'Legends'

132 Washington Street, South Norwalk, CT06854 United States
Join us for an evening of legendary icons from music, cinema and sports. "Michael aims at capturing what's beneath the surface, particularly the mysteriousness of a celebrity and often the energy they embody."
A portion of the art sales will benefit the Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, a non-profit after school arts program in Bridgeport that offers kids programs in visual art, music and theater
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.