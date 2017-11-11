+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Michael Wagner Solo Exhibition 'Legends'

Love Art Gallery and Studio

132 Washington Street,
South Norwalk, CT 06854
Join us for an evening of legendary icons from music, cinema and sports. "Michael aims at capturing what's beneath the surface, particularly the mysteriousness of a celebrity and often the energy they embody."

A portion of the art sales will benefit the Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, a non-profit after school arts program in Bridgeport that offers kids programs in visual art, music and theater 

Saturday, 11 November, 2017

Phone: 203-216-2354
Website: Click to Visit

