Vanessa Williams in Concert

Actress, singer, dancer, author & mother of 4 fierce kids. Best known for her hits “Save the Best for Last,” “Dreamin,” and “Colors of the Wind” among others, Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. She has conquered the musical charts, Broadway, music videos, television and motion pictures. She has sold millions of albums worldwide and she has achieved critical acclaim as an actress on stage, in film and on television. See one of her rare live performances right here in her (and your) own backyard!